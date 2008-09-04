CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
31923
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
iTrend.mq4 (4.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The iTrend indicator determines the beginning and the end of the trend.








ObjectSquare ObjectSquare

A function for calculation of the area of three objects: a rectangle, ellipse or a triangle.

TII_RLH TII_RLH

Indicator TII_RLH.

MAMACD MAMACD

MACD and averages. A co-developing.

Spyker Spyker

Indicator Spyker.