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Indicators

Intraday Currencies Performance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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A simple observatory of individual currencies.

You can choose line color, line width and font size.

The daily start is by default 00:00, but you can change the hours and minutes from which to start the day.

If EUR is +1% and USD -0.50%, then the EURUSD cross is 1.50% (1-(-0.50%), and so are all the other crosses.

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