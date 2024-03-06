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Intraday Currencies Performance - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A simple observatory of individual currencies.
You can choose line color, line width and font size.
The daily start is by default 00:00, but you can change the hours and minutes from which to start the day.
If EUR is +1% and USD -0.50%, then the EURUSD cross is 1.50% (1-(-0.50%), and so are all the other crosses.
The book "Neural networks in algorithmic trading with MQL5" is a comprehensive guide, covering both the theoretical foundations of artificial intelligence and neural networks and practical aspects of their application in financial trading using the MQL5 programming language.Local Timezones and Local Session Hours
Class to access to the local time for the specified location, as well as time zone information and the local trading session hours.
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Script to determine whether your Broker follows the US, UK or AU daylight (DST) schedule.