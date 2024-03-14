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Determine Broker's Daylight (DST) schedule - script for MetaTrader 5

amrali
amrali

amrali

45 codes 10 topics 1053 comments
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Script to determine whether your Broker follows the US, UK or AU daylight (DST) schedule.

The script scans the H1 chart bars of the current chart at the expected dates for the daylight changes, and by comparing the changes in server (bar) times at these bars, the DST schedule of your broker can be determined.

The algorithm is simple and fast. Additionally, it  works properly in the strategy tester because it does not depend on price reaction to economic calendar events (like other algos).


DST_AU schedule:


DST_UK schedule:


DST_US schedule:


DST_NONE schedule:

  • the server does not forward its clock during summer.


Sample outputs after running the script on different Fx brokers:

/*
 Server : Exness-MT5Trial
 Time   : 2024.03.13 12:25:13
 Offset : GMT+0
 DST_NONE
*/

another broker:

/*
 Server : OctaFX-Demo
 Time   : 2024.03.14 00:27:05
 Offset : GMT+2
 DST_UK : server dst begins on the last Sunday of March (+1) and ends on the last Sunday of October (-1)
*/

a third broker:

/*
 Server : ICMarketsSC-Demo
 Time   : 2024.03.14 01:42:54
 Offset : GMT+3
 DST_US : server dst begins on the second Sunday of March (+1) and ends on the first Sunday of November (-1)
*/




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