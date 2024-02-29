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Examples from the book "Neural networks for algorithmic trading with MQL5" - expert for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes
MetaQuotes

MetaQuotes

MetaQuotes Ltd is the software development company. One of our products is the MetaTrader 5 trading platform intended for trading in different financial markets.
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132 articles 289 codes 18323 topics 28400 comments
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\MQL5\Experts\NeuroNetworksBook\
ea_template.mq5 (14.59 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\NeuroNetworksBook\about_ai\activation\
activations.mqh (12.64 KB) view
activations.py (2.24 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\NeuroNetworksBook\algotrading\
mult_vect_ocl.cl (3.38 KB)
mult_vect_ocl.mqh (8.09 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\NeuroNetworksBook\realization\
activation.mqh (57 KB) view
arraylayers.mqh (13.92 KB) view
buffer.mqh (36.65 KB) view
defines.mqh (32.59 KB) view
layerdescription.mqh (8.53 KB) view
lossfunction_.mqh (8.36 KB) view
neuronattention.mqh (48.33 KB) view
neuronbase.mqh (82.9 KB) view
neuronbatchnorm.mqh (31.42 KB) view
neuronconv.mqh (37.43 KB) view
neurondropout.mqh (22.88 KB) view
neurongpt.mqh (67.52 KB) view
neuronlstm.mqh (56.07 KB) view
neuronmhattention.mqh (42.97 KB) view
neuronnet.mqh (64.88 KB) view
neuronproof.mqh (29.8 KB) view
opencl.mqh (20.19 KB) view
opencl_program.cl (113.76 KB)
positionencoder.mqh (8.68 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\NeuroNetworksBook\attention\
attention.py (30.56 KB) view
attention_test.mq5 (21.34 KB) view
attention_test2.mq5 (21.39 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\NeuroNetworksBook\batch_norm\
batch_norm.py (23.79 KB) view
perceptron_test_norm.mq5 (21.43 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\NeuroNetworksBook\convolution\
check_gradient_conv.mq5 (20.85 KB) view
convolution.py (20.19 KB) view
convolution_test.mq5 (22.52 KB) view
convolution_test2.mq5 (23.29 KB) view
convolution_test3.mq5 (22.5 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\NeuroNetworksBook\dropout\
dropout.py (37.58 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\NeuroNetworksBook\gpt\
gpt_test.mq5 (22.29 KB) view
gpt_test_not_norm.mq5 (27.5 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\NeuroNetworksBook\initial_data\
create_initial_data.mq5 (16.34 KB) view
initial_data.mq5 (16.62 KB) view
initial_data_macd.mq5 (10.1 KB) view
initial_data_macd_pow.mq5 (13.22 KB) view
initial_data_macd_shift.mq5 (9.9 KB) view
initial_data_rsi.mq5 (11.8 KB) view
initial_data_rsi_pow.mq5 (9.92 KB) view
initial_data_rsi_shift.mq5 (9.47 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\NeuroNetworksBook\
opencl_test.mq5 (6.65 KB) view
template.py (9.03 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\NeuroNetworksBook\perceptron\
check_gradient_percp.mq5 (17.91 KB) view
perceptron.py (19.39 KB) view
perceptron_test.mq5 (19.87 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\NeuroNetworksBook\rnn\
check_gradient_lstm.mq5 (15.29 KB) view
lstm.py (27.64 KB) view
lstm_test.mq5 (21.07 KB) view
Expand (53) Collapse (53)
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The book "Neural networks for algorithmic trading with MQL5" is your go-to guide for learning how to use machine learning and neural networks in trading. This book is intended for algorithmic traders who want to learn how to create trading strategies using advanced artificial intelligence techniques.

The book has 7 chapters that cover everything you need to know to get started with neural networks and integrate them into your trading robots in MQL5. With easy-to-follow explanations, you will learn the basics of machine learning and will discover different types of neural networks, including convolutional and recurrent models, as well as more complex architectural solutions and attention mechanisms.

To assist you in integrating these solutions into your trading robots within the MQL5 environment, the book provides a plethora of practical examples. Additionally, the book explores various methods for improving model convergence, such as Batch Normalization and Dropout.

Furthermore, the author provides practical guidance on how to train neural networks and embed them into your trading strategies. You will learn how to create trading Expert Advisors to test the performance of trained models on new data, enabling you to evaluate their potential in real-world financial markets.

"Neural networks for algorithmic trading with MQL5" is not just a book: it is a handy guide that can help you integrate advanced decision-making techniques into your trading algorithms and potentially improve financial results. Start learning the advanced capabilities of machine learning today and take your trading to the next level.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48097

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