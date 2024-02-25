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Libraries

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor — source codes from a series of articles - library for MetaTrader 5

Yuriy Bykov
Yuriy Bykov

Yuriy Bykov

4.3 (18)
📚 Series of articles:
◉ Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (32 parts) ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/756958 )
12 products 39 articles 19 codes 595 comments
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This series of articles is in the process of being written. As we move forward, source codes from new articles will be added to this library.

It is recommended to review the code in the order of publication of articles in order to better monitor the development and changes made.

At this stage, the general scheme of the library looks like this:


An example of the test results for Expert Advisor from the article (Part 3):


 

A list of published articles with a detailed explanation of the development process:

The full code is located in the attached archive due to the large number of files. Unzip it into the Experts folder. The files inside are divided into folders related to individual articles. Code from all parts added in archive, but at present only Part 1 and Part 2 have translated comments.

The two visible source code files are not used, they are only needed for publication.

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