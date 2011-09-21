CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Yaanna - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
9155
(21)
\MQL5\Include\
IndicatorsAlgorithms.mqh (11.6 KB) view
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
yaanna.mq5 (6.31 KB) view
Real author:

Victor Chebotariov

Yaanna is the simplest indicator of the overbought/oversold states.

Application method:

Yaanna is a confirmatory indicator that must be used for a main signal check.

  1. We should sell or close long positions when the indicator value is above 100.
  2. We should buy or close short positions when the indicator value is below 0.

Similar to many other indicators, overbought/oversold position may show presence of a trend. But the market situation must also be considered.

The code was published in Code Base 26.03.2009.

Yaanna indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/454

