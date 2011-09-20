This is a standard Commodity Channel Index (CCI), in which ultralinear smoothing with the help of the CJurX class from the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library is used instead of a common one (the file must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the class was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Final indicator was smoothed using the CJJMA class from the same file. All common elements of the technical analysis using standard CCI can be applied to this indicator.