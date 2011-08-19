Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FractalChannel_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 9438
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
igorad
The indicator shows the channel based on fractals.
Quite an interesting method of a channel creation. Despite its simplicity, it can be useful for flat level analysis (for example, in case you have been absent for some time and now you want to quickly observe recent market events).
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 01.11.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/421
Fast Adaptive Trend Line (FATL) is based on the low frequency digital filter.NRTR Rosh v2
The indicator shows the current trend, support and resistance levels.
This indicator solves an issue of the use of digital filters in the client terminal.3D_Oscilator
This oscillator generates market entry and exit signals based on RSI and CCI indicators.