CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FractalChannel_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

igorad | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
9438
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

igorad

The indicator shows the channel based on fractals.

Quite an interesting method of a channel creation. Despite its simplicity, it can be useful for flat level analysis (for example, in case you have been absent for some time and now you want to quickly observe recent market events).

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 01.11.2007.

FractalChannel_v1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/421

FATL FATL

Fast Adaptive Trend Line (FATL) is based on the low frequency digital filter.

NRTR Rosh v2 NRTR Rosh v2

The indicator shows the current trend, support and resistance levels.

Universal digital filter Universal digital filter

This indicator solves an issue of the use of digital filters in the client terminal.

3D_Oscilator 3D_Oscilator

This oscillator generates market entry and exit signals based on RSI and CCI indicators.