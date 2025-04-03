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MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 2155: Areas of visibility in MQL5, global update of strategy tester and inbuilt hosting

fxsaber, 2019.10.04 07:18 pm.

If they open the format of tst-files and place the cache folder of the Tester in the sandbox, it is possible to create Market products of a new type, which will be analysers/correctors of the Tester results.





For example, it will be possible to write a Market-combine that shows all single passes available in the cache.

You select the necessary ones with the mouse and it shows the combined statistics.

It cleans the cache from unnecessary passes.

Calculates the optimal portfolio with appropriate weighting coefficients from the passes.

Shows the best trading intervals for each pass.

Offers its own interactive visualisation of statistics, including filters.

Calculates the optimal MM.

For each hedge position in history shows OrderOpenPriceBest (the best opening price during the lifetime of the position), OrderClosePriceBest (similar), OrderOpenPriceLength (how long the price was not worse than OrderOpenPrice during the lifetime of the position), OrderClosePriceLength (similar), OrderProfitBest (the highest possible profit of a similar position during the lifetime of the original position).

Shows the efficiency of each hedge position.

Calculates the result when latency is enabled.

Calculates the result at different order execution settings (whether they slide, etc.) and commissions.

settings (whether they slide, etc.) and commissions. Shows the result of the TS on a different tick history.

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