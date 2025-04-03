MetaTrader5 has an updated volumetric history of fundamental calendar events, any data of which can be accessed programmatically.





This library allows you to conveniently work with this data. In particular, to use them in the Tester and in real trading.





Working with the library is shown in the form of comments of the source code of the examples.





Obtaining historical data.



#include <fxsaber\Calendar\Calendar.mqh> void OnStart () { CALENDAR Calendar; const int Size = Calendar.Set( NULL , CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE , D'2020.12.07' , D'2020.12.08' ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < Size; i++) Print (Calendar[i].ToString()); }





Result.

2020.12 . 07 AllDay EUR 0 День Конституции(constitution-day), Испания(ES) | | | | 2020.12 . 07 00 : 00 AUD 3 Выступление председателя Резервного Банка Австралии Лоу(rba-governor-lowe-speech), Австралия(AU) | | | | 2020.12 . 07 01 : 50 JPY 1 Международные резервы(jp-foreign-reserves), Япония(JP) | $ 1384.6 B | | $ 1384.4 B | 2020.12 . 07 02 : 30 AUD 1 Количество объявлений о вакансиях от ANZ м/м(anz-job-advertisements-mm), Австралия(AU) | 13.9 % | 0.8 % | 9.4 % | 2020.12 . 07 ≈ 05 : 00 CNY 1 Объем импорта USD г/г(imports-usd-yy), Китай(CN) | 4.5 % | 4.4 % | 4.7 % | 2020.12 . 07 ≈ 05 : 00 CNY 1 Объем экспорта USD г/г(exports-usd-yy), Китай(CN) | 21.1 % | 3.6 % | 11.4 % | 2020.12 . 07 ≈ 05 : 00 CNY 2 Торговый баланс(trade-balance), Китай(CN) | ¥ 507.1 B | ¥ 271.31 B | ¥ 401.75 B | 2020.12 . 07 ≈ 05 : 00 CNY 2 Торговый баланс USD(trade-balance-usd), Китай(CN) | $ 75.42 B | $ 52.55 B | $ 58.44 B | 2020.12 . 07 ≈ 05 : 00 CNY 1 Объем импорта г/г(imports-yy), Китай(CN) | - 0.8 % | - 0.6 % | 0.9 % | 2020.12 . 07 ≈ 05 : 00 CNY 1 Объем экспорта г/г(exports-yy), Китай(CN) | 14.9 % | 2.2 % | 7.6 % | 2020.12 . 07 07 : 00 JPY 1 Индекс совпадающих индикаторов(coincident-index), Япония(JP) | 89.7 | 81.8 | 81.1 | 84.8 2020.12 . 07 07 : 00 JPY 1 Индекс ведущих экономических индикаторов(leading-index), Япония(JP) | 93.8 | 92.7 | 92.5 | 93.3 2020.12 . 07 07 : 00 JPY 1 Индекс совпадающих индикаторов Японии м/м(coincident-index-mm), Япония(JP) | 4.9 % | | 1.7 % | 2.4 % 2020.12 . 07 07 : 00 JPY 1 Индекс ведущих экономических индикаторов м/м(leading-index-mm), Япония(JP) | 0.5 % | | 4.0 % | 4.2 % 2020.12 . 07 08 : 00 ZAR 1 Валовые международные резервы(gross-international-reserves), Южно-Африканская Республика(ZA) | $ 53.76 B | $ 54.129 B | $ 53.658 B | 2020.12 . 07 08 : 00 ZAR 1 Чистые международные резервы(net-international-reserves), Южно-Африканская Республика(ZA) | $ 51.257 B | $ 52.719 B | $ 51.364 B | 2020.12 . 07 09 : 00 EUR 2 Промышленное производство г/г(industrial-production-yy), Германия(DE) | - 3.0 % | - 11.4 % | - 7.3 % | - 6.7 % 2020.12 . 07 09 : 00 EUR 2 Промышленное производство м/м(industrial-production-mm), Германия(DE) | 3.2 % | 7.7 % | 1.6 % | 2.3 % 2020.12 . 07 09 : 00 NOK 1 Производство в обрабатывающей промышленности м/м(manufacturing-production-mm), Норвегия(NO) | 0.6 % | 0.1 % | - 0.5 % | 2020.12 . 07 09 : 00 NOK 1 Производство в обрабатывающей промышленности г/г(manufacturing-production-yy), Норвегия(NO) | - 2.7 % | - 3.3 % | - 3.4 % | 2020.12 . 07 09 : 00 NOK 1 Промышленное производство м/м(industrial-production-mm), Норвегия(NO) | - 3.5 % | 0.0 % | - 1.7 % | - 1.6 % 2020.12 . 07 09 : 00 NOK 1 Промышленное производство г/г(industrial-production-yy), Норвегия(NO) | 0.0 % | 6.9 % | 6.3 % |

You can compare it with the MT5-Terminal itself.





Getting upcoming events.



#include <fxsaber\Calendar\Calendar.mqh> void OnStart () { CALENDAR Calendar; string Currencies[ 2 ]; Currencies[ 0 ] = :: SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); Currencies[ 1 ] = :: SymbolInfoString ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); Calendar.Set(Currencies); Print (Calendar.ToString()); }

Such embedding in information systems allows to inform about important upcoming calendar events in Expert Advisors/indicators.





Backtest on fundamental data.







Below is an Expert Advisor that trades NonFarm Payrolls by comparing current and forecast values.

#define CALENDAR_FILENAME "Calendar.bin" #property tester_file CALENDAR_FILENAME #include <fxsaber\Calendar\Calendar.mqh> input group "Calendar" input string inCurrency = "USD" ; input string inFilterName = "payrolls" ; input group "EA" input int inTP = 1000 ; input int inSL = 1000 ; input bool inReverse = true ; CALENDAR Calendar; int OnInit () { bool Res = false ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { Res = Calendar.Load(CALENDAR_FILENAME) && Calendar.FilterByCurrency(inCurrency) && Calendar.FilterByName(inFilterName); if (!Res) Print ( "Run the EA in the MT5-Terminal!" ); } #ifdef __MQL5__ else if (Calendar.Set( NULL , CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE , 0 , 0 ) && Calendar.Save(CALENDAR_FILENAME)) MessageBox ( "You can run the EA in the MT4/5-Tester." ); #endif return (!Res); } void OnTick () { static int Pos = Calendar.GetPosAfter( TimeCurrent ()); if ((Pos < Calendar.GetAmount()) && (Calendar[Pos].time < TimeCurrent ())) { const EVENT Event = Calendar[Pos]; if ((Event.Actual != LONG_MIN ) && (Event.Forecast != LONG_MIN )) { Print (Event.ToString()); if (Event.Actual > Event.Forecast) PositionOpen(inReverse, "Act.(" + Event.ActualToString() + ")>(" + Event.ForecastToString() + ")For." ); else PositionOpen(!inReverse, "Act.(" + Event.ActualToString() + ")<=(" + Event.ForecastToString() + ")For." ); } Pos = Calendar.GetPosAfter( TimeCurrent (), Pos); } } #include <MT4Orders.mqh> #define Bid SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) #define Ask SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) TICKET_TYPE PositionOpen( const int Type, const string comment ) { return (Type ? OrderSend ( _Symbol , OP_SELL, 1 , Bid, 0 , Bid + inSL * _Point , Bid - inTP * _Point , comment) : OrderSend ( _Symbol , OP_BUY, 1 , Ask, 0 , Ask - inSL * _Point , Ask + inTP * _Point , comment)); }

Run it once in MT5-Terminal to save all historical data (~60 Mb). After that they will be available in the Tester.





Result (for six years at H1 opening prices).





Features.

