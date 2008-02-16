Join our fan page
Volume Rate of Change - VROC - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Practically all important chart elements (peaks, troughs, breaks, etc.) are accompanied with sharp increase in volume. The indicator of Volume Rate of Change shows how quickly the volume changes.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7060
The indicator Williams' Accumulation/Distribution, W_A/D is the accumulated sum of positive "accumulative" price movements and negative "distributive" ones.Ultimate Oscillator
Ultimate oscillator offered by Larry Williams is a weighted average of values of three stochastic indicators defined on a short, medium and long periods.
The Mass Index is intended for detection of trend turns based on changes in the bandwidth between the maximal and the minimal price. If the bandwidth expands, the Mass Index increases, if it narrows, the index decreases.DoubleUp with a twist
Amazing results. A simple EA Same as doubleUp with an improved lot calculation , less loss ratio, and a simpler double down