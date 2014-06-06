Join our fan page
i-HighLow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
RickD
The i-HighLow indicator draws a channel with the borders that correspond to the highest and lowest values of candlestick shadows for a specified number of bars with a vertical shift at the number of points defined by the indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint period=20; // The number of candlesticks for defining an extremum input uint Filter=50; // Width of the offset from a candlestick in points input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 21.05.2007.
Figure 1. The i-HighLow indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2394
