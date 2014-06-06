CodeBaseSections
i-HighLow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7379
(23)
i-highlow.mq5 (13.53 KB) view
Real author:

RickD

The i-HighLow indicator draws a channel with the borders that correspond to the highest and lowest values of candlestick shadows for a specified number of bars with a vertical shift at the number of points defined by the indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
input uint period=20;    // The number of candlesticks for defining an extremum
input uint Filter=50;    // Width of the offset from a candlestick in points
input int Shift=0;       // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 21.05.2007.

Figure 1. The i-HighLow indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2394

CronexAC CronexAC

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Accelerator Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

CronexAO CronexAO

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Awesome Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

Exp_CronexAC Exp_CronexAC

The Exp_CronexAC EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexAC oscillator.

Exp_CronexAO Exp_CronexAO

The Exp_CronexAO EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexAO oscillator.