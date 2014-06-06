Real author:

RickD

The i-HighLow indicator draws a channel with the borders that correspond to the highest and lowest values of candlestick shadows for a specified number of bars with a vertical shift at the number of points defined by the indicator input parameters:

input uint period= 20 ; input uint Filter= 50 ; input int Shift= 0 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 21.05.2007.

Figure 1. The i-HighLow indicator