CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_CronexAC - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3567
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
exp_cronexac.mq5 (14.47 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (120.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
cronexac.mq5 (13.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_CronexAC EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexAC oscillator.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file CronexAC.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2013 at EURUSD H8:

Figure 2. Chart of testing results

Figure 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2396

i-HighLow i-HighLow

The i-HighLow indicator draws a channel with the borders that correspond to the highest and lowest values of candlestick shadows for a specified number of bars with a vertical shift at the number of points defined by the indicator input parameters.

CronexAC CronexAC

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Accelerator Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

Exp_CronexAO Exp_CronexAO

The Exp_CronexAO EA is based on the signals generated by the CronexAO oscillator.

CronexAO_HTF CronexAO_HTF

The CronexAO indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.