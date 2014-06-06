CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i-AMMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5020
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
i-amma.mq5 (9.37 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

RickD

An indicator of a moving average similar to EMA.

Calculated as follows:

AMMA[bar] = ((AMMAPeriod-1)*AMMA[bar+1] + Price[bar])/AMMAPeriod

25-day Average Modified Moving Average works as a filter. It is recommended in "Commodity Futures Trading with Moving Averages".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 07.08.2007.

Figure 1. The i-AMMA indicator

Figure 1. The i-AMMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2388

i-AMA-Optimum i-AMA-Optimum

Adaptive Moving Average by Perry Kaufman for large periods.

i-OneThird i-OneThird

The i-OneThird indicator draws candlesticks that correspond to the bullish and bearish patterns (in the style of Heiken Ashi).

CronexAO CronexAO

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Awesome Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

CronexAC CronexAC

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Accelerator Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.