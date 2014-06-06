The i-OneThird indicator draws candlesticks that correspond to the bullish and bearish patterns (in the style of Heiken Ashi).

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Awesome Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Accelerator Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.