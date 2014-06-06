Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
i-AMMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5020
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
RickD
An indicator of a moving average similar to EMA.
Calculated as follows:
AMMA[bar] = ((AMMAPeriod-1)*AMMA[bar+1] + Price[bar])/AMMAPeriod
25-day Average Modified Moving Average works as a filter. It is recommended in "Commodity Futures Trading with Moving Averages".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 07.08.2007.
Figure 1. The i-AMMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2388
Adaptive Moving Average by Perry Kaufman for large periods.i-OneThird
The i-OneThird indicator draws candlesticks that correspond to the bullish and bearish patterns (in the style of Heiken Ashi).
The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Awesome Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.CronexAC
The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Accelerator Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.