Indicators

i-AMMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Views:
36001
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
i-AMMA.mq4 (1.9 KB) view
AMMA's formula is:

AMMA[i] = ((AMMA.Period-1)*AMMA[i+1] + Close[i])/AMMA.Period;

A 25-day Average Modified Moving Average is employed as a filter. This was defined by Maxwell in "Commodity Futures Trading with Moving Averages".

AMMA is multiplied by 24, then today's close is added and the sum divided by 25.

Average Modified Moving Average.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7261

