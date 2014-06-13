Watch how to download trading robots for free
i-AMMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
AMMA's formula is:
AMMA[i] = ((AMMA.Period-1)*AMMA[i+1] + Close[i])/AMMA.Period;
A 25-day Average Modified Moving Average is employed as a filter. This was defined by Maxwell in "Commodity Futures Trading with Moving Averages".
AMMA is multiplied by 24, then today's close is added and the sum divided by 25.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7261
