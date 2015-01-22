Real author:

Cronex

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the RSI technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. CronexRSI Indicator

