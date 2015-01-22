CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CronexRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4716
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
cronexrsi.mq5 (7.35 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Cronex

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the RSI technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. CronexRSI Indicator

Fig.1. CronexRSI Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2358

MFI_HTF MFI_HTF

The MFI oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ColorCCI ColorCCI

The classic CCI with the colored signal levels. For the moments of time, when the CCI indicator is in oversold and overbought zones, there are change of the indicator color corresponding to the trend direction. The growing trend colors the indicator in lettuce green, the falling into the red one.

DynamicRS_C_HTF DynamicRS_C_HTF

The DynamicRS_C indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

YURAZ_MCCH Calculation Indicator YURAZ_MCCH Calculation Indicator

The indicator calculates % of growth or drop towards CLOSE. It is written via use of object-oriented programming and can be easily integrated into any Expert Advisor or other indicator.