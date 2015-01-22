Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MFI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3777
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MFI oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For more visual perception the indicator has been shifted fifty units down.
Fig.1. The MFI_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2283
The classic CCI with the colored signal levels. For the moments of time, when the CCI indicator is in oversold and overbought zones, there are change of the indicator color corresponding to the trend direction. The growing trend colors the indicator in lettuce green, the falling into the red one.Simple Continuous ParabolicSAR
Unlike ParabolicSAR this indicator is continuous and more precise. Indicator's calculation is also very easy.
The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the iRSI technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.DynamicRS_C_HTF
The DynamicRS_C indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.