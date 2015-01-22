CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Evgeniy Ozhiganov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8256
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
colorcci.mq5 (7.82 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The classic CCI with the colored signal levels.

For the moments of time, when the CCI indicator is in oversold and overbought zones, there are change of the indicator color corresponding to the trend direction.

The growing trend colors the indicator in lettuce green, the falling into the red one.

Color CCI

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1866

Simple Continuous ParabolicSAR Simple Continuous ParabolicSAR

Unlike ParabolicSAR this indicator is continuous and more precise. Indicator's calculation is also very easy.

RSI_2HTF RSI_2HTF

A colored cloud formed by two RSI oscillators with different timeframes.

MFI_HTF MFI_HTF

The MFI oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CronexRSI CronexRSI

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the iRSI technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.