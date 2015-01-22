Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8256
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The classic CCI with the colored signal levels.
For the moments of time, when the CCI indicator is in oversold and overbought zones, there are change of the indicator color corresponding to the trend direction.
The growing trend colors the indicator in lettuce green, the falling into the red one.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1866
Simple Continuous ParabolicSAR
Unlike ParabolicSAR this indicator is continuous and more precise. Indicator's calculation is also very easy.RSI_2HTF
A colored cloud formed by two RSI oscillators with different timeframes.