DigitMacd - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A colored cloud formed by the lines of the FATL and SATL digital filters.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Figure 1. The DigitMacd indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2335
A trading system that uses the DynamicRS_C indicator.Ticker_FATL
The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between the lines of a fast digital filter and the price.
An oscillator from an averaged difference between the FATL digital filter and the Close price.Ticker_SATL
The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between the lines of a slow digital filter and the price.