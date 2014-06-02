CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DigitMacd - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5231
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
digitmacd.mq5 (11.21 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A colored cloud formed by the lines of the FATL and SATL digital filters.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The DigitMacd indicator

Figure 1. The DigitMacd indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2335

Exp_DynamicRS_C Exp_DynamicRS_C

A trading system that uses the DynamicRS_C indicator.

Ticker_FATL Ticker_FATL

The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between the lines of a fast digital filter and the price.

FatlMacd FatlMacd

An oscillator from an averaged difference between the FATL digital filter and the Close price.

Ticker_SATL Ticker_SATL

The indicator is drawn as a colored cloud between the lines of a slow digital filter and the price.