Inverted Chart View - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 17059
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Most Trader have only a Long Feeling.
With this Indicator the Chart is shown inverted to find better your short entry points.
Usage:
- Drag the InvertedChart indicator to your Forex Chart;
- Drag the Bollinger Bands indicator to the inverted Chart;
- Make sure that the Source is from InvertedChart indicator and not from orignal Forex Price.
