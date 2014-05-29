CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Inverted Chart View - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Jens | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
17059
Rating:
(44)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Most Trader have only a Long Feeling.

With this Indicator the Chart is shown inverted to find better your short entry points.

Usage:

  1. Drag the InvertedChart indicator to your Forex Chart;
  2. Drag the Bollinger Bands indicator to the inverted Chart;
  3. Make sure that the Source is from InvertedChart indicator and not from orignal Forex Price.

Show inverted Chart for better short trading

Sacred Chao - Signals from Trading Chaos, 2nd Edition Sacred Chao - Signals from Trading Chaos, 2nd Edition

Yet Another Chaos Indicator.

Bollinger Percent B Bollinger Percent B

This is Bollinger Bands %b indicator for MetaTrader 5.

Tally for Wins and Losses Tally for Wins and Losses

Way to keep a tally of wins an losses.

Linear_Price_Bar Linear_Price_Bar

A candlestick chart, all the Open prices of which are shifted to zero.