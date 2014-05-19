CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

StochasticCGOscillator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5409
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The StochasticCGOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file StochasticCGOscillator.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. The StochasticCGOscillator_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The StochasticCGOscillator_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2313

Exp_StochasticCGOscillator Exp_StochasticCGOscillator

The Exp_StochasticCGOscillator EA is based on the signals generated by the StochasticCGOscillator oscillator.

Laguerre_MinusDi Laguerre_MinusDi

The MinusDi indicator processed through the Laguerre filter.

Exp_HighsLowsSignal Exp_HighsLowsSignal

A trading system using the HighsLowsSignal semaphore arrow indicator.

HighsLowsSignal_HTF HighsLowsSignal_HTF

The HighsLowsSignal indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.