CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_StochasticCGOscillator - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4821
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Updated:
exp_stochasticcgoscillator.mq5 (6.21 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.89 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
stochasticcgoscillator.mq5 (9.42 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_StochasticCGOscillator EA is based on the signals generated by the StochasticCGOscillator oscillator.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of the main and signal lines of the indicator.

The Expert Advisor requires the compiled file of the indicator StochasticCGOscillator.ex5. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Figure 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2013 at USDJPY H4:

Figure 2. Chart of testing results

Figure 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2312

Laguerre_MinusDi Laguerre_MinusDi

The MinusDi indicator processed through the Laguerre filter.

Laguerre_PlusDi Laguerre_PlusDi

The PlusDi indicator processed through the Laguerre filter.

StochasticCGOscillator_HTF StochasticCGOscillator_HTF

The StochasticCGOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_HighsLowsSignal Exp_HighsLowsSignal

A trading system using the HighsLowsSignal semaphore arrow indicator.