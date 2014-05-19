CodeBaseSections
Exp_HighsLowsSignal - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.36 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
highslowssignal.mq5 (7.34 KB) view
exp_highslowssignal.mq5 (7.35 KB) view
A trading system using the HighsLowsSignal semaphore arrow indicator.

A trade decision is made when a star of an appropriate color and direction appears.

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file HighsLowsSignal.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Figure 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2013 on AUDUSD H4:

Figure 2. Chart of testing results

Figure 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2314

