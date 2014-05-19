Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_HighsLowsSignal - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5898
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A trading system using the HighsLowsSignal semaphore arrow indicator.
A trade decision is made when a star of an appropriate color and direction appears.
For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file HighsLowsSignal.ex5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Figure 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2013 on AUDUSD H4:
Figure 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2314
The StochasticCGOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Exp_StochasticCGOscillator
The Exp_StochasticCGOscillator EA is based on the signals generated by the StochasticCGOscillator oscillator.
The HighsLowsSignal indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Heatmaps, color gradients and scales in MQL5
The purpose of the present code is to demonstrate how easy it is to create color scales, color gradients and heatmaps with the MQL5 language and functions.