Indicators

LOWEST_LOW_VALUE - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator shows the minimum price for the period fixed in the input parameters of the indicator:

//+------------------------------------------------+
//| indicator input parameters                     |
//+------------------------------------------------+
input string level_name="Price_LOWEST_LOW_VALUE_1";  // Level name
input string level_comment="Trigger level";          // A comment to the level
input uint   level_period=5;                         // Level search period
input uint   level_start=0;                          // The number of the starting bar
input color level_color=clrRed;                      // Level color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level_style=STYLE_SOLID;       // The style of the trigger level
input ENUM_WIDTH level_width=w_3;                    // The width of the trigger level
input bool Deletelevel=true;                         // Deleting a level

Figure 1. Indicator LOWEST_LOW_VALUE

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2296

