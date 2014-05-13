Watch how to download trading robots for free
HIGHEST_HIGH_VALUE - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator shows the maximum price for the period specified in the input parameters of the indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string level_name="Price_HIGHEST_HIGH_VALUE_1";// Level name input string level_comment="Trigger level"; // A comment to the level input uint level_period=5; // Level search period input uint level_start=0; // The number of the starting bar input color level_color=clrLime; // Level color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE level_style=STYLE_SOLID; // The style of the trigger level input ENUM_WIDTH level_width=w_3; // The width of the trigger level input bool Deletelevel=true; // Deleting a level
Figure 1. Indicator HIGHES_HIGH_VALUE
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2295
