GannZIGZAG_HTF_Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 11027
A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of GannZIGZAG_HTF with an option of fixing the timeframe, on which the zigzag is calculated.
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled GannZIGZAG_MTF.mq5 and GannZIGZAG.mq5 indicator files in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. Indicator GannZIGZAG_HTF_Levels
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2272
