X4Period_WPR_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5428
Real author:
transport_david
Four semaphore signal indicators based on Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillators with different periods on one price chart.
Trend signals occur when the oscillators enter the oversold and overbought areas specified in the input parameters:
input int rsiUpperTrigger=-20; // Overbought level input int rsiLowerTrigger=-80; // Oversold level
Figure 1. The X4Period_WPR_Arrows indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2241
