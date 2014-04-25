CodeBaseSections
X4Period_WPR_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

transport_david

Four semaphore signal indicators based on Larry Williams' Percent Range oscillators with different periods on one price chart.

Trend signals occur when the oscillators enter the oversold and overbought areas specified in the input parameters:

input int rsiUpperTrigger=-20;    // Overbought level
input int rsiLowerTrigger=-80;    // Oversold level

Figure 1. The X4Period_WPR_Arrows indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2241

