ZigZag_NK_Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A set of support and resistance levels built on the last tops of ZigZag_NK.
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled ZigZag_NK.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The ZigZag_NK_Levels indicators
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2243
