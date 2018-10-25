Three independent trading systems using Skyscraper_Fix, ColorAML and X2MACandle indicators within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if a trend has changed (which is displayed by any of the three indicators changing its color). The EA is a further complication of the Exp_Skyscraper_Fix_ColorAML and Exp_Skyscraper_Fix_ColorAML_MMRec code by adding another trading system using the X2MACandle indicator.

The EA inputs are divided into three groups A, B and C according to indicators applied in trading systems:

A - Skyscraper_Fix;

B - ColorAML;

C - X2MACandle.



Each trading system should be configured separately by disabling the remaining trading systems with the corresponding EA inputs:

input bool A_BuyPosOpen= true ; input bool A_SellPosOpen= true ;

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators Skyscraper_Fix.ex5, ColorAML.ex5 and X2MACandle.ex5 should be present in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.





Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2017 on EURJPY H6:





Fig. 2. Test results chart