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X2MACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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X2MA indicator in the form of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price time series processed by the X2MA algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig. 1. X2MACandle
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22272
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