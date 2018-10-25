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Indicators

X2MACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
X2MACandle.mq5 (17.14 KB) view
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X2MA indicator in the form of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price time series processed by the X2MA algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig. 1. X2MACandle

Fig. 1. X2MACandle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22272

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