Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Skyscraper_Fix - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5261
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: TrendLaboratory
Fixed version of the Skyscraper indicator. This indicator in its original form has one distinct feature. When calculating on the current bar, it uses volatility of the financial instrument calculated considering all previous chart bars. As a result, when the chart moves to the right, the indicator's NRTR line is moved farther and farther away from the current price values. Such an approach may be viable for short-lived financial instruments, but generally, the algorithm should limit the calculation of volatility to some period, which was done in the proposed version of this indicator. Volatility is defined considering the input parameter:
input uint Length=10; // ATR period
The indicator middle line is also made similar to the main lines in the NRTR form and colored in accordance with the current trend.
Fig. 1. Skyscraper_Fix
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22288
Skyscraper_Fix indicator with the space between the average and NRTR lines filled with colorX2MACandle_Chl
X2MACandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles
The Expert Advisor based on iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) indicator and OHLC analysisSkyscraper_HTF
Skyscraper indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters