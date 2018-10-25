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Indicators

WPR_Histogram_Vol - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Williams’ Percent Range oscillator displayed as a color histogram, using volumes.

Calculation formula:

WPR Histogram Vol = ( WPR + 50) * Volume

For quite understandable reasons, the recalculation of overbought and oversold levels in such a modified oscillator should be performed using the same formula. In the final version, these levels are no longer permanent. Two levels with the appropriate breakout indication were used.

input int                 HighLevel2=+20;           // overbought level 2
input int                 HighLevel1=+15;           // overbought level 1
input int                 LowLevel1=-15;            // oversold level 1
input int                 LowLevel2=-20;            // oversold level 2

In the indicator input parameters, these levels are shifted by the levels of 50 of the source WPR, and then multiplied by volumes at each indicator tick.

Fig. 1. WPR_Histogram_Vol 

Fig. 1. WPR_Histogram_Vol

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22393

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