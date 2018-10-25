Williams’ Percent Range oscillator displayed as a color histogram, using volumes.

Calculation formula:

WPR Histogram Vol = ( WPR + 50) * Volume

For quite understandable reasons, the recalculation of overbought and oversold levels in such a modified oscillator should be performed using the same formula. In the final version, these levels are no longer permanent. Two levels with the appropriate breakout indication were used.

input int HighLevel2=+ 20 ; input int HighLevel1=+ 15 ; input int LowLevel1=- 15 ; input int LowLevel2=- 20 ;

In the indicator input parameters, these levels are shifted by the levels of 50 of the source WPR, and then multiplied by volumes at each indicator tick.





Fig. 1. WPR_Histogram_Vol