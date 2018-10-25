The author of the idea - Michael

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA only operates when a new bar appears. If we set Maximum positions to "1", the EA works on netting accounts as well. Trading signals are taken from bars #1 and #2 of the iAlligator (Alligator) indicator.





It is possible to specify stop loss (Stop Loss), take profit (Take Profit) and trailing.

A position size can be set as a fixed volume (set Money management to Constant lot) or a dynamic one - in risk % (set Money management to Risk in percent for a deal). The value for "Money management" defines a lot size or a risk %, accordingly.