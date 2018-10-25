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BARS Alligator - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea - Michael
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA only operates when a new bar appears. If we set Maximum positions to "1", the EA works on netting accounts as well. Trading signals are taken from bars #1 and #2 of the iAlligator (Alligator) indicator.
It is possible to specify stop loss (Stop Loss), take profit (Take Profit) and trailing.
A position size can be set as a fixed volume (set Money management to Constant lot) or a dynamic one - in risk % (set Money management to Risk in percent for a deal). The value for "Money management" defines a lot size or a risk %, accordingly.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22384
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