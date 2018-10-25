CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

BARS Alligator - expert for MetaTrader 5

BARS | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5136
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The author of the idea - Michael

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA only operates when a new bar appears. If we set Maximum positions to "1", the EA works on netting accounts as well. Trading signals are taken from bars #1 and #2 of the iAlligator (Alligator) indicator.


It is possible to specify stop loss (Stop Loss), take profit (Take Profit) and trailing.

A position size can be set as a fixed volume (set Money management to Constant lot) or a dynamic one - in risk % (set Money management to Risk in percent for a deal). The value for "Money management" defines a lot size or a risk %, accordingly.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22384

X2MACandle_Chl_HTF X2MACandle_Chl_HTF

The X2MACandle_Chl indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

Exp_Skyscraper_Fix_ColorAML_X2MACandle_MMRec Exp_Skyscraper_Fix_ColorAML_X2MACandle_MMRec

Three independent trading systems using Skyscraper_Fix, ColorAML and X2MACandle indicators within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system

CCI_OBOS_With_Confirmation CCI_OBOS_With_Confirmation

CCI OBOS With Confirmation indicator

Breakout_RSI Breakout_RSI

Breakout RSI indicator