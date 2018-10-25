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X2MACandle_Chl_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The X2MACandle_Chl with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the X2MACandle_Chl.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. X2MACandle_Chl_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22390
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