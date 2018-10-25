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Indicators

X2MACandle_Chl_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
X2MACandle_Chl.mq5 (23.44 KB) view
X2MACandle_Chl_HTF.mq5 (30.03 KB) view
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The X2MACandle_Chl with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the X2MACandle_Chl.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. X2MACandle_Chl_HTF

Fig. 1. X2MACandle_Chl_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22390

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