The X2MACandle_Chl with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the X2MACandle_Chl.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.





Fig. 1. X2MACandle_Chl_HTF