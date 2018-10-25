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Exp_Skyscraper_Fix_ColorAML - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Two independent trading systems applying Skyscraper_Fix and ColorAML indicators in a single EA. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if a trend has changed (which is displayed by any of the two indicators changing its color).
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of the Skyscraper_Fix.ex5 and ColorAML.ex5 indicators should be present in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for GBPJPY H4 over the year 2017:
Fig. 2. Test results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22346
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