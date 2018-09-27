Idea by: Murad Ismayilov

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

This Expert Advisor is one of the variations of the Avalanche EA.

ATTENTION: uses martingale!





How it works

The trade direction is selected randomly based on the random number generator MathRand: if the number is less than 16384, Buy is opened, otherwise Sell is opened. Trading begins with the volume of Start Lots. The Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters can be disabled by setting them to "0.0".





Position volume calculation

General principle: if the last position was closed with a loss, the next volume will be increased Volume expansion factor times. Volume is calculated in OnTradeTransaction: Types of trade transactions and Deal properties (market exit) are tracked.

Notes: the Expert Advisor tracks the maximum account balance value (the value is saved in the m_prev_balance_max variable), and controls the 'not enough money' error when opening a position. The position volume is increased until the last position is closed with a profit, at the same time the current trading account balance must exceed m_prev_balance_max. If the "not enough money" error is encountered (CheckVolume volume of the CTrade class), the calculated volume is reset to Start Lots.

Example of test charts in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode: