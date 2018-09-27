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Above Below MA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Published:
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Idea by: Scriptor
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
How it works
The Expert Advisor uses the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator. It compares the open price of bar #0 and the Moving Average values on bars #0 and #1. If there is already an open position in the direction of the new signal, this signal will be ignored. The Expert Advisor performs operation on every tick.
Signals
BUY opening signal: bar #0 Open price is below MA #0 AND the ASK price is below MA #0 AND MA #1 is below MA #0.
SELL opening signal: bar #0 Open price is above MA #0 AND the BID price is above than MA #0 AND MA #1 is above MA #0.
A position is closed when an opposite signal occurs, i.e. a SELL position will be closed upon the emergence of a BUY signal.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21733
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