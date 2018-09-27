CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Above Below MA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7063
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea by: Scriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn


How it works

The Expert Advisor uses the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator. It compares the open price of bar #0 and the Moving Average values on bars #0 and #1. If there is already an open position in the direction of the new signal, this signal will be ignored. The Expert Advisor performs operation on every tick.


Signals

  • BUY opening signal: bar #0 Open price is below MA #0 AND the ASK price is below MA #0 AND MA #1 is below MA #0.

  • SELL opening signal: bar #0 Open price is above MA #0 AND the BID price is above than MA #0 AND MA #1 is above MA #0.

A position is closed when an opposite signal occurs, i.e. a SELL position will be closed upon the emergence of a BUY signal.

Above Below MA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21733

Mirror_MA Mirror_MA

The Mirror MA indicator features two mirrored moving averages in a separate chart window calculated based on a difference between two MAs with different calculation data, and one signal line calculated based on a direct moving average data.

Avalanche AV Avalanche AV

One of the variations of the "Avalanche" strategy. Martingale is used.

Super_SAR Super_SAR

Super SAR is a signal indicator based on SuperTrend and iSAR.

ChandelierExit_Candle ChandelierExit_Candle

The Chandelier Exit indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks