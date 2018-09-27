Above Below MA

Idea by: Scriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn





How it works

The Expert Advisor uses the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator. It compares the open price of bar #0 and the Moving Average values on bars #0 and #1. If there is already an open position in the direction of the new signal, this signal will be ignored. The Expert Advisor performs operation on every tick.





Signals

BUY opening signal : bar #0 Open price is below MA #0 AND the ASK price is below MA #0 AND MA #1 is below MA #0.

SELL opening signal: bar #0 Open price is above MA #0 AND the BID price is above than MA #0 AND MA #1 is above MA #0.

A position is closed when an opposite signal occurs, i.e. a SELL position will be closed upon the emergence of a BUY signal.