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Klinger_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Klinger Oscillator developed by Stephen Klinger to determine the long-term trend while remaining sensitive to detect short-term fluctuations enabling the trader to predict short-term reversals.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Fast period - fast MA period for the oscillator calculation;
- Slow period - slow MA period for the oscillator calculation;
- Signal period - signal line calculation period.
The signal line (13-period moving average) is used for making decisions about trades at the intersection with the oscillator line.
The Klinger Oscillator also displays divergences, i.e. when price and volume do not confirm the movement direction. When the indicator value moves upward and the price continues to fall, it is considered a bullish signal. Use additional tools for reversal confirmation, such as trend lines, moving averages and other indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21726
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