Klinger Oscillator developed by Stephen Klinger to determine the long-term trend while remaining sensitive to detect short-term fluctuations enabling the trader to predict short-term reversals.

The indicator has three input parameters:

Fast period - fast MA period for the oscillator calculation;

- fast MA period for the oscillator calculation; Slow period - slow MA period for the oscillator calculation;

- slow MA period for the oscillator calculation; Signal period - signal line calculation period.