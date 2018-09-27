Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Mirror_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6292
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Mirror MA indicator features two mirrored moving averages in a separate chart window calculated based on a difference between two MAs with different calculation data, and one signal line calculated based on a direct moving average data.
It has eight input parameters:
- First MA period - direct MA calculation period;
- First MA method - direct MA calculation method;
- First MA applied price - direct MA calculation price;
- Second MA period - reverse MA calculation period;
- Second MA method - reverse MA calculation method;
- Second MA applied price - reverse MA calculation price;
- Signal period - signal line calculation period;
- Signal method - signal line calculation method.
Calculations:
Direct = MA1-MA2, Reverse = MA2-MA1 Signal = MA(Direct, Signal period, Signal method)
where:
MA1 = MA(First MA applied price, First MA period, First MA method) MA2 = MA(Second MA applied price, Second MA period, Second MA method)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21731
One of the variations of the "Avalanche" strategy. Martingale is used.Klinger_Oscillator
Klinger Oscillator developed by Stephen Klinger to determine the long-term trend while remaining sensitive to detect short-term fluctuations enabling the trader to predict short-term reversals.
An Expert Advisor based on the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator.Super_SAR
Super SAR is a signal indicator based on SuperTrend and iSAR.