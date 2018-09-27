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Indicators

Mirror_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Mirror_MA.mq5 (14.31 KB) view
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The Mirror MA indicator features two mirrored moving averages in a separate chart window calculated based on a difference between two MAs with different calculation data, and one signal line calculated based on a direct moving average data.

It has eight input parameters:

  • First MA period - direct MA calculation period;
  • First MA method - direct MA calculation method;
  • First MA applied price - direct MA calculation price;
  • Second MA period - reverse MA calculation period;
  • Second MA method - reverse MA calculation method;
  • Second MA applied price - reverse MA calculation price;
  • Signal period - signal line calculation period;
  • Signal method - signal line calculation method.

Calculations:

Direct = MA1-MA2,
Reverse = MA2-MA1
Signal = MA(Direct, Signal period, Signal method)

where:

MA1 = MA(First MA applied price, First MA period, First MA method)
MA2 = MA(Second MA applied price, Second MA period, Second MA method)
If calculation data of these two MAs coincide (which lead to a zero difference between the two MAs), a warning with the error message will be displayed and the indicator will exit until the user changes the parameters.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21731

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