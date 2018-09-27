The Mirror MA indicator features two mirrored moving averages in a separate chart window calculated based on a difference between two MAs with different calculation data, and one signal line calculated based on a direct moving average data.

It has eight input parameters:

First MA period - direct MA calculation period;

- direct MA calculation period; First MA method - direct MA calculation method;

- direct MA calculation method; First MA applied price - direct MA calculation price;

- direct MA calculation price; Second MA period - reverse MA calculation period;

- reverse MA calculation period; Second MA method - reverse MA calculation method;

- reverse MA calculation method; Second MA applied price - reverse MA calculation price;

- reverse MA calculation price; Signal period - signal line calculation period;

- signal line calculation period; Signal method - signal line calculation method.

Calculations: Direct = MA1-MA2, Reverse = MA2-MA1 Signal = MA(Direct, Signal period, Signal method) where: MA1 = MA(First MA applied price, First MA period, First MA method) MA2 = MA(Second MA applied price, Second MA period, Second MA method)

If calculation data of these two MAs coincide (which lead to a zero difference between the two MAs), a warning with the error message will be displayed and the indicator will exit until the user changes the parameters.