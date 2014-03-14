CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Heiken_Ashi_BARS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10573
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator uses analysis of values of Heiken Ashi Open and Heiken Ashi Close.

Candlestick opening and closing values are calculated by Heiken Ashi algorithm, their directions are determined and only these directions of Heiken Ashi candlesticks are drawn on a price chart as colored bars.

If the direction of trend of the Heicken Ashi candlesticks and of chart candlesticks match, the color of the bar is light, if opposite, the bar is dark.

Figure 1. The Heiken_Ashi_BARS indicator

Figure 1. The Heiken_Ashi_BARS indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2120

TTM-Trend TTM-Trend

The indicator uses analysis of values of Heiken Ashi Open and Heiken Ashi Close for a selected period.

GannSwingsVIII GannSwingsVIII

A semaphore indicator with a ZigZag.

RSI_BARS RSI_BARS

The indicator changes the bar color to the color of the current trend calculated based on the RSI technical indicator.

Background_Heiken_Ashi_Сandle_HTF Background_Heiken_Ashi_Сandle_HTF

The indicator draws Heiken Ashi candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.