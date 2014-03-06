Join our fan page
MomCross - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6324
Real author:
Taylor Stockwell
An indicator based on the crossover of two momentums with different periods, drawn in the form of a colored cloud.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 29.10.2007.
Figure 1. Indicator MomCross
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2083
