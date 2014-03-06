Watch how to download trading robots for free
WATR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published:
- Updated:
The WATR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; //Indicator chart period
Place the compiled indicator file WATR.mq5 to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. Indicator WATR_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2079
