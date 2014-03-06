CodeBaseSections
StepSto_v1_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4746
(22)
The StepSto_v1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires the StepSto_v1 indicator compiled file. Place it to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator StepSto_v1_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2085

CandleStop_HTF CandleStop_HTF

The CandleStop indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

MomCross MomCross

An indicator based on the crossover of two momentums with different periods, drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

PrevDayAndFloatingPivot_HTF PrevDayAndFloatingPivot_HTF

The PrevDayAndFloatingPivot indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

TrendTriggerMod_HTF TrendTriggerMod_HTF

The TrendTriggerMod indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.