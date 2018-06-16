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Indicators

EMAVFS_channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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A channel using a non-smooth and steady approximation error, in which the exponential moving average with a variable smoothing factor is used as the midline.

This indicator is compiled as both an MQL5 indicator and an MQL4 indicator, for which the extension of the indicator code should be changed for mq4, place the code in <terminal_data_directory MetaTrader4>\MQL4\Indicators, and compile it using the relevant code editor.

Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS_channel

Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS_channel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20706

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