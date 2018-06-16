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EMAVFS_channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A channel using a non-smooth and steady approximation error, in which the exponential moving average with a variable smoothing factor is used as the midline.
This indicator is compiled as both an MQL5 indicator and an MQL4 indicator, for which the extension of the indicator code should be changed for mq4, place the code in <terminal_data_directory MetaTrader4>\MQL4\Indicators, and compile it using the relevant code editor.
Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS_channel
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20706
The EA determines the overbought (OB) and oversold (OS) zones, for which it generates trading signals for selling or buying.SL_Calculator
Indicator StopLoss Calculator.
Indicator EMAVFS with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.NeuroNirvamanEA
The trading system is based on a simple neural network.