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Indicators

EMAVFS_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
EMAVFS.mq5 (17.37 KB) view
EMAVFS_HTF.mq5 (21.53 KB) view
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Indicator EMAVFS with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the EMAVFS.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS_HTF

Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20707

EMAVFS_channel EMAVFS_channel

A channel using a non-smooth and steady approximation error, in which the exponential moving average with a variable smoothing factor is used as the midline.

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EMAVFS_channel_HTF EMAVFS_channel_HTF

Indicator EMAVFS_channel with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.