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EMAVFS_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator EMAVFS with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the EMAVFS.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20707
A channel using a non-smooth and steady approximation error, in which the exponential moving average with a variable smoothing factor is used as the midline.RSI Bollinger Bands EA
The EA determines the overbought (OB) and oversold (OS) zones, for which it generates trading signals for selling or buying.
The trading system is based on a simple neural network.EMAVFS_channel_HTF
Indicator EMAVFS_channel with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.