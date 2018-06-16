Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
EMAVFS_channel_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3245
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator EMAVFS_channel with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the EMAVFS_channel.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator EMAVFS_channel_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20709
The trading system is based on a simple neural network.EMAVFS_HTF
Indicator EMAVFS with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
A utility for closing (reducing the right side of the length) the rectangles, trendlines, or lines with arrows to some bars/candlesticks.EMAVFS_StDev
The EMAVFS indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.