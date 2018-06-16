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ID_Close_Rectangle_TL_AL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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An indicator utility for closing (reducing the right side of the length) the rectangles, trendlines, or lines with arrows to some bars/candlesticks.
Using it, you can do it in two clicks (instead of many actions, if you have to do this manually):
- One - on the button in the control panel of this utility;
- then another one - on the object in the chart, in the location, to which it must be reduced.
This utility works with the objects located in the main chart and with those located in its separate windows.
Inputs
- i_prefix_add_to_object_name - add prefix "cl" to the name of the object to be closed;
- i_prefix_add_to_object_text - add prefix "cl" to the description of the object to be closed;
- i_prefix_add_to_object_tooltip - add prefix "cl" to the tooltip of the object to be closed;
- i_font_size - font size in the control panel;
- i_y_distance - placing the control panel along the y axis in pixels (referencing from the chart top);
- i_x_distance - placing the control panel along the x axis in pixels (referencing from the right chart edge);
Abbreviation in the name of this utility reads as follows:
- TL - Trend Line (OBJ_TREND);
- AL - Arrowed Line (OBJ_ARROWED_LINE).
Together with Rectangle (OBJ_RECTANGLE) - these are the types of graphic objects in the terminal, of those having two anchoring points by time and price.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20714
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