Awesome_Signal_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6276
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
awesome_signal.mq5 (9.41 KB) view
awesome_signal_htf.mq5 (13.19 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Indicator Awesome_Signal with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period

Place the indicator compiled file Awesome_Signal.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Figure 1. Indicator Awesome_Signal_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2025

Accelerator_Signal_HTF Accelerator_Signal_HTF

Indicator Accelerator_Signal with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

TrendValue_HTF TrendValue_HTF

The TrendValue indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

BlauTSStochastic BlauTSStochastic

William Blau's Stochastic Oscillator implemented as a color histogram with a signal line in the form of a colored cloud.

BlauTSStochastic_HTF BlauTSStochastic_HTF

BlauTSStochastic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.