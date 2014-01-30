Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Awesome_Signal_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6276
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Awesome_Signal with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period
Place the indicator compiled file Awesome_Signal.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.
Figure 1. Indicator Awesome_Signal_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2025
Accelerator_Signal_HTF
Indicator Accelerator_Signal with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.TrendValue_HTF
The TrendValue indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
BlauTSStochastic
William Blau's Stochastic Oscillator implemented as a color histogram with a signal line in the form of a colored cloud.BlauTSStochastic_HTF
BlauTSStochastic indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.