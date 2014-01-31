CodeBaseSections
Indicators

BlauTSStochastic_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4696
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
blautsstochastic.mq5 (11.07 KB) view
blautsstochastic_htf.mq5 (13.67 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Indicator BlauTSStochastic with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period

Figure 1. Indicator BlauTSStochastic_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2029

