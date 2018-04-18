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Libraries

SignalMAAboveBelow 2 - library for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\
SignalMAAboveBelow 2.mqh (19.41 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
TestSignalMAAboveBelow.mq5 (16.13 KB) view
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This library is a further development of SignalMAAboveBelow.


What's new in version 2

  • The Type of trade parameter allows to set the type of signal to be produced by the module:
    • only BUY
    • only SELL
    • BUY and SELL

Example of opening positions when Reverse == false:

SignalMAAboveBelow 2 BUY

Fig. 1. SignalMAAboveBelow 2 - opening a BUY position

SignalMAAboveBelow 2 SELL

Fig. 2. SignalMAAboveBelow 2 - opening a SELL position


Parameters of the signals module

  • Reverse - the flag of the reverse of signals;
  • PeriodMA - the averaging period of the Moving Average indicator;
  • Shift - the horizontal shift of the Moving Average indicator;
  • Method - type of smoothing of the Moving Average indicator;
  • Applied - the type of the price, based on which the Moving Average indicator is calculated;
  • TypeOfTrade - type of trading signals: 0 → BUY, 1 → SELL, 2 → BUY and SELL.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20051

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