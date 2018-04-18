This library is a further development of SignalMAAboveBelow.





What's new in version 2

The Type of trade parameter allows to set the type of signal to be produced by the module: only BUY only SELL BUY and SELL

parameter allows to set the type of signal to be produced by the module:

Example of opening positions when Reverse == false:

Fig. 1. SignalMAAboveBelow 2 - opening a BUY position

Fig. 2. SignalMAAboveBelow 2 - opening a SELL position





Parameters of the signals module