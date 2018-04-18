Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SignalMAAboveBelow 2 - library for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3237
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This library is a further development of SignalMAAboveBelow.
What's new in version 2
- The Type of trade parameter allows to set the type of signal to be produced by the module:
- only BUY
- only SELL
- BUY and SELL
Example of opening positions when Reverse == false:
Fig. 1. SignalMAAboveBelow 2 - opening a BUY position
Fig. 2. SignalMAAboveBelow 2 - opening a SELL position
Parameters of the signals module
- Reverse - the flag of the reverse of signals;
- PeriodMA - the averaging period of the Moving Average indicator;
- Shift - the horizontal shift of the Moving Average indicator;
- Method - type of smoothing of the Moving Average indicator;
- Applied - the type of the price, based on which the Moving Average indicator is calculated;
- TypeOfTrade - type of trading signals: 0 → BUY, 1 → SELL, 2 → BUY and SELL.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20051
NHNL
The New High New Low Index indicator.MultipleFractals
An indicator of multiple fractals.
NHNL_Divergence
The indicator of divergences of High/Low indices.RSdynamic_line
An indicator of dynamic support/resistance levels.